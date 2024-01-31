Franco Morbidelli update from hospital after crash during a test day

Franco Morbidelli has undergone an extra CT scan after crashing at a Portimao test.

The new Pramac recruit lost control of his Panigale V4 at Turn 9 in Portugal on the second of two days organised by the Aruba.it WorldSBK team and including Ducati MotoGP riders.

An ambulance took Morbidelli to a Faro hospital where he spent Tuesday night.

An initial CT scan revealed a small clot and a second CT scan on Wednesday morning was to check its evolution, and to rule out a major injury.

Pramac updated on Wednesday night: "The result of the second CT scan went well.

"Franco will be transported back to Alvor hospital to check out and [Thursday] he will return home."

Franco Morbidelli

Morbidelli may have just four days to recover at home until he is due at the Sepang test.

He could need medical clearance to fly, threatening his participation.

He has switched from Yamaha to Pramac Ducati this season and will ride a GP24.

A Pramac statement on Tuesday night, hours after his crash, said: “After a bad crash Franco was promptly taken to the hospital for further examinations.’

“Initial tests have provided encouraging indications about his current condition, he will spend the night at Faro Hospital for precautionary and safety reasons.”