Official: 2024 Argentina MotoGP cancelled

The 2024 Argentina MotoGP has been cancelled.

A statement read: "The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm the cancellation of the 2024 Argentina GP.



"Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the Promoter of the event has communicated that it is currently unable to guarantee the services required for the Grand Prix to take place in 2024 at MotoGP standards.

"This event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025."

The event was due to take place on April 5-7 2024. It was the third round of the 2024 MotoGP calendar, which is now reduced to 21 events.

A decision from the new government in Argentina to cut costs is reportedly behind MotoGP's decision to cancel.

MotoGP returned to Argentina after a 15-year absence in 2014 after the introduction of the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

It has been held every year since except 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Marco Bezzecchi won amid wet conditions to deliver his first-ever MotoGP race win, and a first premier class win for Valentino Rossi's VR46 team.

The 186,038 fans in attendance over the weekend to see Bezzecchi triumph last year meant that Argentina welcomed the fourth-highest amount of spectators. Only Le Mans, Sachsenring and Valencia had more fans.

Balaton Park in Hungary is the official reserve circuit for MotoGP in 2024. But the track is yet to be homologated.