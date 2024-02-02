Kevin Schwantz: Trackhouse ‘have a lot to look forward to’ in debut MotoGP season

The American team, who began their racing journey by joining Nascar, took over the RNF Aprilia team for the 2024 MotoGP season.

MotoGP has not had an American-run team for a long time, but Trackhouse is the new kid on the block and wants to make noise with their line-up of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Once a sport that saw many American’s win titles, MotoGP has gradually seen less riders from that part of the world enjoy success, but also maintain a stay in the championship.

Both Oliveira and Fernandez, who will begin pre-season testing next week at Sepang, will remain aboard Aprilia machines, and Schwantz is excited to see what lies ahead of the American outfit.

Following their recent team launch, Schwantz said: “You gotta love the stars and stripes on it and we know the Aprilia is an amazing bike.

“What Trackhouse has done in NASCAR in their short time, they obviously know how to work hard and get good results so I’m excited.”

Speaking about the riders, Schwantz believes the mix of youth and experience will help Trackhouse going into their first season.

“Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. It’s a great mix of experience and youth.

“I think we all saw Raul needs a little fine-tuning. He’s an aggressive, fast, hard rider and that’s what you have to be.

“Miguel had a few injuries but you know he’s won the Portuguese Grand Prix, he’s a proven race winner and I think Trackhouse have a lot to look forward to.”