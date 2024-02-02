2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 2

The first 2024 MotoGP testing featuring contracted race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown.

While rookie Pedro Acosta was the only race rider to take to the track on day one, when KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa was fastest, Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins) and Honda (Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami) racers have joined the action from the start of Day 2.

The racers will be joined by factory test riders from all five manufacturers: Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi (Honda), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Dani Pedrosa and new test rider Pol Espargaro (KTM), plus Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).

Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm, from February 1-3.

The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day.

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 58.241s 2 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.695s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.010s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.255s 5 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +61.676s 6 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.858s 7 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.093s 8 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.627s 9 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.732s 10 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +3.724s 11 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +4.343s 12 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) +5.013s

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.233s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1m 59.385s 3 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 59.415s 4 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1m 59.860s 5 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2m 0.866s 6 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 1.013s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24) 2m 1.809s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)