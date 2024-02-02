2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 2

Lap times during Friday’s second day of the 2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

Pol Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February
The first 2024 MotoGP testing featuring contracted race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown.

While rookie Pedro Acosta was the only race rider to take to the track on day one, when KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa was fastest, Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins) and Honda (Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami) racers have joined the action from the start of Day 2.

The racers will be joined by factory test riders from all five manufacturers: Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi (Honda), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Dani Pedrosa and new test rider Pol Espargaro (KTM), plus Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).

Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm, from February 1-3.

The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day.

 

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 58.241s
2Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.695s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.010s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.255s
5Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+61.676s
6Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.858s
7Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.093s
8Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.627s
9Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.732s
10Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+3.724s
11Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+4.343s
12Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)+5.013s

 

2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 59.233s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1m 59.385s
3Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1m 59.415s
4Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1m 59.860s
5Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP24)2m 0.866s
6Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2m 1.013s
7Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)2m 1.809s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)

