2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results - Day 2
Lap times during Friday’s second day of the 2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.
The first 2024 MotoGP testing featuring contracted race riders kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown.
While rookie Pedro Acosta was the only race rider to take to the track on day one, when KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa was fastest, Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins) and Honda (Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami) racers have joined the action from the start of Day 2.
The racers will be joined by factory test riders from all five manufacturers: Stefan Bradl and Takumi Takahashi (Honda), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Dani Pedrosa and new test rider Pol Espargaro (KTM), plus Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).
Track action at the Shakedown takes place from 10am to 6pm, from February 1-3.
The Official test, featuring all of the 2024 MotoGP race riders, will then be held from February 6-8, again with practice starts at the end of each day.
|2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 58.241s
|2
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.695s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.010s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.255s
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+61.676s
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.858s
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.093s
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.627s
|9
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.732s
|10
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+3.724s
|11
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+4.343s
|12
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)
|+5.013s
|2024 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 59.233s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1m 59.385s
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1m 59.415s
|4
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1m 59.860s
|5
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2m 0.866s
|6
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|2m 1.013s
|7
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP24)
|2m 1.809s
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) 1m 58.979s (2022)