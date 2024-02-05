Brad Binder: ‘I’ve been ready for MotoGP return since Christmas’

After seeing KTM dominate the Shakedown test with Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa, Brad Binder will have his chance to make headlines at the Sepang MotoGP test.

The Red Bull KTM rider was without a grand prix win in 2023 - instead claimed two sprint wins - but is eager to build on KTM’s strong 2023 campaign.

Binder was often the best non-Ducati rider last season, but that still wasn’t enough to mount a title challenge.

With pre-season testing getting underway tomorrow, Binder will have his first chance at seeing how competitive the 2024 RC16 is against its rivals.

And the South African is more than ready to jump, saying: “Winter break was super cool to go home and chill for a bit. It’s so nice to be back at Sepang.

“I’ve been ready to come back since Christmas. It’s been a long wait but so lucky to be back.

“It’s always exciting to see the long list of parts the team has for us. We need to just keep building and see how we manage this season.”

During the Shakedown test, KTM showcased a new aero configuration which helped their test team in particular deliver strong results.

And with Acosta also testing aboard the GASGAS Tech machine, Binder says a lot of the work on new parts has already been done before he’s even needed to ride his bike.

“I had a little look,” at the results, Binder said. “For sure, there are a lot of different things. Dani and the boys tested quite a lot so the good stuff stays and I think for us it’s nothing crazy.

“Having them brings our list of items down from, say 10 to 5. It’s a lot more simple for us. I’m looking forward to getting back on the bike and start riding.”