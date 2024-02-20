Jorge Martin encounters rear chatter problem for ‘first time in MotoGP’

Jorge Martin still finished inside the top seven but was unable to match the likes of fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and even Marc Marquez, who made a big jump during the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing.

Martin was half a second down on Bagnaia, who for the second test in succession took top spot.

Looking to go one better in 2024, Martin has been blisteringly fast at both Sepang and Lusail, although rear chatter issues complicated matters.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Martin said: “Yesterday I felt good and today I felt good until the last tyre.

“We are struggling with some chatter from the rear and it’s my first time in MotoGP with this problem.

“We are trying to solve it but at the moment we have no solutions.

“Struggling a bit to ride smoothly and how I want. Just waiting for the team to solve it and then to be able to ride faster.”

Martin was again riding solo for the Pramac Ducati team as Franco Morbidelli remained sidelined due to injury, although the Italian was in attendance in Qatar.

The rider to beat appears to be Bagnaia, but when asked if he’s worried by the pace shown by Bagnaia and Bastianini, Martin was emphatic in his response.

“No! I’m just focused on myself and let’s try to do it in the race.”