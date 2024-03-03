Will the Kazakhstan MotoGP be cancelled?

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has responded to questions about the Kazakhstan round eventually being cancelled.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar has already been reduced from 22 rounds, as initially announced, to 21.

Argentina, due to be the third round of the season on April 5-7, has been wiped off the schedule due to the nation’s government’s cost-cutting.

But there is also concern over Kazakhstan, the host country of the planned eighth round on June 16.

It is still subject to a contract and homologation. Last year, the Kazakhstan round was cancelled.

Ezpeleta was asked if he expects the MotoGP season to go ahead with 21 rounds including Kazakhstan.

“I hope so,” he told Marca.

“But that cannot say everything.

“At the moment, there is no problem in the near future.

“Argentina [was cancelled] because we were not sure that we could do it in conditions that would allow us to be in Austin the following Sunday.

“The promoter was not able to guarantee the services that could be provided due to the situation there, and this is what we thought.

“The rest is still there.

“I don't think that if anything were cancelled we would replace it.

“One of the reasons we have 22 is because we believe that a long phase of the season must be covered with races.

“That allows you to have 21, and we are fine.

“We have always said that more than 22 does not seem [right] to us.

“I don't see any problem with anything else.”

The official reserve location for the 2024 MotoGP season is Hungary, but that now seems unlikely to host any action.