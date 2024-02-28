Fermin Aldeguer poised to join MotoGP’s Pramac Ducati in 2025

The 2025 MotoGP grid evolves before the 2024 season has even started

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2 race, Valencia MotoGP 26 November
Fermin Aldeguer will reportedly be promoted to MotoGP next year with Pramac Ducati.

The Moto2 star’s future has been the subject of much speculation throughout the winter, as rumours of an important meeting with Ducati bosses surfaced.

He has now “agreed” to ride for Pramac in 2025, Motorsport report.

It was initially reported in January by El Periodico that Aldeguer had travelled to the Ducati headquarters to sign a contract.

Still only 18 years old, he will remain in Moto2 this year with Speed Up Racing.

Aldeguer was of interest to Repsol Honda and VR46 in late-2023 as they sought replacements for Marc Marquez and Luca Marini respectively.

But his contract was watertight and delayed his entry into the premier class.

It also allowed Ducati to swoop in January 2024, tying him to a deal which will promote him to a Pramac seat in 2025.

Teenager Aldeguer is from the same area in Spain as Pedro Acosta, who is already impressing many in the MotoGP paddock ahead of his rookie season.

The current Pramac riders are Jorge Martin and newcomer Franco Morbidelli.

Both of their current contracts expire at the end of this year.

Martin has repeatedly stated that he wants factory status next season, whether that is with or without Ducati.

Meanwhile, Morbidelli’s year has started in the worst possible way after an injury sustained during a WorldSBK test day - riding a Panigale V4S - resulted in him missing the MotoGP preseason testing days.

