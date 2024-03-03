Intriguing theory shared which is great news for Marc Marquez’s title hopes

An interesting talking point has been raised which might increase the optimism around Marc Marquez’s championship hopes.

The cancellation of the Argentina round of the 2024 MotoGP season will benefit Marquez, according to his ex-teammate Pol Espargaro.

Argentina was scheduled to be the third round of the new season, on April 5-7, but was cancelled due to government restrictions.

The season was reduced from 22 rounds to 21, as a result.

Espargaro believes that losing this race from the earliest weeks of the season plays into Marquez’s hands.

Asked if Marquez can fight for the championship this year, Espargaro told Marca: “Yes, I see it as possible.

“Above all, it will depend on what he does in the first races or what his rivals do in the first races.

“If you don't gain much distance in the first races until you reach Europe, which are the most complicated races, you can do it.

“The good thing is that there will no longer be a race in Argentina and this favours Marc because it is a circuit where he does not have much experience riding, such as Jerez, for example.

“And if they don't gain much distance in these first races, I think that in the second half of the season is where Marquez can [increase his performance].

“He will have already accumulated much more experience on the bike.

“Of course he can be a champion because he has incredible talent and the GP23 is a competitive bike to win the World Championship, there is no doubt about that.”

Marquez is swapping Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati for this year.

After a promising preseason testing, Marquez’s first race on a Ducati is the season-opener in Qatar on March 8.

He will ride a year-old Ducati with title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin stepping onto the new, developed bike.

Espargaro said about the dominant Ducati which Marquez will fascinatingly now ride: “Well, it has many things together.

“It has a lot of stability, maybe it doesn't have as much turn, but it makes up for it a lot with the aerodynamic issue.

“They have been the first to create that streamlined world in which everyone is focused and working.

“Therefore they have some advantage over the other factories.

“Right now, the aerodynamic issue is what all the factories are trying to work on to improve the motorcycles and, there, Ducati is No1 in the competition.

“They understand perfectly what they have to touch when a problem arises.

“I think that is the key to their superiority and what makes the difference with other factories.”

Espargaro is a test and reserve rider for KTM this season.

He spent two seasons alongside Marquez at Repsol Honda, in the eight-time champion’s difficult period as injuries hampered him.