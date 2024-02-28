FIRST LOOK: Martin, Morbidelli present 2024 Pramac MotoGP livery at Bahrain F1 GP

Prima Pramac Racing has become the final MotoGP team to officially present its 2024 race livery during a unique ceremony held in front of the F1 paddock at the Bahrain International Circuit, venue for this weekend’s season-opening Grand Prix.

The latest look sees the previous white background replaced by black and more (Prima) purple, alongside Ducati/Pramac red.

"It's a big change. I've been in the team for three years and always we've been white. I think it's better, more aggressive. Hopefully, we are also aggressive on the track," said Pramac's reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin.

"2023 was a fantastic year, packed with great results and satisfaction. All that was missing was the icing on the cake right at the end, and I’ll be doing my best to make sure 2024 is even better."

2024 Pramac Ducati livery

Ducati's official satellite team reached new MotoGP highs in 2023, when Martin won four GPs, nine Sprints and challenged factory Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia for the title until the final round.

“I know I’m seen as one of the title candidates even before the season kicks off: this kind of pressure is reserved for only a few riders, and being one of them motivates me even more," Martin said.

"I’m part of a team that has everything it takes to make a difference: the bike, the people, and the mindset. Together, we’re starting this season with the determination to take the top spot”.

Johann Zarco also took a race win as their combined efforts saw Pramac become the first satellite squad to win the teams’ world championship. With Zarco switching to LCR Honda, Martin will be joined by new team-mate Franco Morbidelli this season.

The Italian, title runner-up for Petronas Yamaha in 2020, joins Pramac after two subdued seasons at the factory Yamaha team.

However, a nasty superbike training accident, which saw him knocked unconscious at Portimao in January, has robbed Morbidelli of all five days of pre-season testing.

Morbidelli will thus start the new campaign, in neighbouring Qatar next weekend, with last November’s one-day Valencia test as his only Desmosedici knowledge.

"2024 is a turning point in my career. I’m joining a team that last year was in the running for the Riders’ Championship title right up until the last race, and took home the Team title," Morbidelli said. "So there are all the ingredients for this to be a memorable season.

"Unfortunately for me, 2024 started with a fall that forced me to miss the pre-season tests, but I’ve now recovered, and I can’t wait to really get to know the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 and to achieve plenty of important results with it."