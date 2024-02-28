WATCH LIVE: Pramac Ducati to unveil MotoGP livery at Bahrain F1 GP

Jorge Martin and new signing Franco Morbidelli to unveil Pramac’s 2024 MotoGP livery in Bahrain.

Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

Pramac Ducati will become the final MotoGP team to show its 2024 race livery when reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin and new signing Franco Morbidelli take the covers off the team’s Desmosedici GP24s.

The presentation starts at 19:00 local time (17:00 CET, 16:00 UK) on Wednesday at the Bahrain International Circuit, venue for this weekend’s season-opening Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The MotoGP opener then takes place in neighbouring Qatar, next weekend:

