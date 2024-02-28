WATCH LIVE: Pramac Ducati to unveil MotoGP livery at Bahrain F1 GP

Pramac Ducati will become the final MotoGP team to show its 2024 race livery when reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin and new signing Franco Morbidelli take the covers off the team’s Desmosedici GP24s.

The presentation starts at 19:00 local time (17:00 CET, 16:00 UK) on Wednesday at the Bahrain International Circuit, venue for this weekend’s season-opening Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The MotoGP opener then takes place in neighbouring Qatar, next weekend: