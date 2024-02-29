CryptoDATA RNF ‘to initiate legal proceedings’ against MotoGP

RNF Racing Ltd director and CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma has issued a statement announcing a “decision to initiate formal legal proceedings against DORNA Sports S.L. and the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA).”

As previously reported, CryptoDATA alleges that it has not been fully paid for the former RNF MotoGP grid places (since taken over by Trackhouse) with Toma telling Crash.net:

“Dorna agreed to pay us a price, which was quite high, to sell our team… They have only paid half.

“Now we are going to court in Switzerland and Spain. We will see what the judges decide. The claim is about 10 million euros.”

Dorna declined to comment.

Today's statement, on behalf of 'RNF Racing Ltd' - in which CryptoDATA brought a controlling 60% stake from Razlan Razali at the end of 2022 - alleges "serious breaches of contractual obligations and engaging in anti-competitive practices."

"DORNA and IRTA have consistently failed to meet their financial commitments and have engaged in actions that constitute an abuse of power and a breach of competition law," the statement adds.

However, a "decision to initiate formal legal proceedings" does not mean legal proceedings are underway and the main purpose of the statement could simply be to try and prompt a response...

The full statement is as follows:

‘RNF RACING LTD. hereby announces its decision to initiate formal legal proceedings against DORNA Sports S.L. and the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA) for serious breaches of contractual obligations and engaging in anti-competitive practices that have severely impacted our business operations and reputation within the global motorsport community.

‘Despite repeated attempts to address these issues through dialogue, DORNA and IRTA have consistently failed to meet their financial commitments and have engaged in actions that constitute an abuse of power and a breach of competition law.

‘These actions have not only resulted in significant financial losses for our company but have also aimed at undermining our competitive position and reputation in the industry.

‘We have gathered substantial evidence that demonstrates the extent of DORNA and IRTA's abusive behavior and their disregard for lawful agreements. Consequently, we are bringing this matter to the attention of the relevant competition authorities and are prepared to pursue all legal avenues to seek restitution and damages for the harm caused by their actions.

‘This step is taken not only in defense of our interests but also to highlight the importance of fair competition and integrity within the sports and business communities. We believe that no entity should stand above the law and principles of fair play, and we are committed to fighting against practices that harm the competitive landscape

‘RNF RACING and CryptoDATA remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in our field, and we will continue to contribute positively to the MotoGP ecosystem.

‘However, we will also vigorously defend our rights and ensure that justice is served in this matter

‘Yours sincerely

Ovidiu TOMA

Director of RNF RACING LTD’