The Crash MotoGP podcast is back!

The 2024 MotoGP season kicks off this weekend in Qatar and we’ve discussed all the major talking points.

Jordan Moreland is joined by Peter McLaren and Robert Jones to run through all the biggest issues on two wheels.

Talking points up for debate:

Marc Marquez's adaptation to the Ducati in Testing and our expectations for the opening rounds

Ducati's GP24 and Bagnaia's strong showing in Testing

Honda & Yamaha's progression - Who is in better shape? Is Quartararo unhappy already?

KTM and Aprilia's Aerodynamic development

Who impressed and struggled in Testing?

Riders to watch in 2024

MotoGP Qatar GP preview

WorldSBK - Round 1 Phillip Island Review

