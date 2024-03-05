The Crash MotoGP podcast is back!

Our podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more

Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Check out the Crash MotoGP podcast in all of your usual podcast places, and YouTube too!

The 2024 MotoGP season kicks off this weekend in Qatar and we’ve discussed all the major talking points.

Jordan Moreland is joined by Peter McLaren and Robert Jones to run through all the biggest issues on two wheels.

Talking points up for debate:

  • Marc Marquez's adaptation to the Ducati in Testing  and our expectations for the opening rounds
  • Ducati's GP24 and Bagnaia's strong showing in Testing
  • Honda & Yamaha's progression - Who is in better shape? Is Quartararo unhappy already?
  • KTM and Aprilia's Aerodynamic development
  • Who impressed and struggled in Testing?
  • Riders to watch in 2024
  • MotoGP Qatar GP preview
  • WorldSBK - Round 1 Phillip Island Review

Watch below via YouTube or check it out on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more...

