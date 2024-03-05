di Giannantonio: ‘The factory Ducati guys have something more’

Fabio di Giannantonio may have finished MotoGP pre-season testing only eighth on the Qatar timesheets but his longer-run pace was a match for all but Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia.

The new VR46 rider was also among the very best during a Sprint race simulation at the previous Sepang test, having taken to the Desmosedici GP23 like a duck to water.

But last November’s Lusail winner played down the prospect of making it two Qatar victories in a row in this weekend’s season opener.

“We missed some tenths in the time attack, but I think it's more from my side. But then in the sprint simulation, I've done quite a good job. I think I'm one of the fastest, we could be in the top five at the moment,” di Giannantonio said.

The Italian, who spent most of last season unsure of his MotoGP future, insisted he welcomes the pressure of being a victory contender but is adamant the factory GP24s have ‘something more’.

“I love this kind of pressure. But also you have to be realistic. That at the moment, it seems that the factory guys have something more,” di Giannantonio said.

“They seem really, really on top form. They are super strong, especially Pecco.

“But anyway, I think we are in a good position where we can fight for the podium at the moment.

"For sure I'll give it a try, so let's see.”

Testing finished with a GP24 one-two courtesy of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and factory team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia was also fastest at the Sepang test, again beating the all-time lap record.

di Giannantonio’s team-mate and multi-race winner Marco Bezzecchi was tenth quickest at the end of testing after taking longer to adapt to the GP23.

Ducati Lenovo and Pramac have GP24s, with Gresini joining VR46 in running the year-old GP23s.