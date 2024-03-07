MotoGP confirms new TV partner in United States

MotoGP has partnered with TNT Sports in the United States.

The deal is effective immediately meaning this weekend's 2024 season-opening Qatar MotoGP will be broadcast.

Every Saturday sprint race and Sunday grand prix will be shown live in the US via truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will stream every session including MotoGP qualifying, and the Moto2 and Moto3 races.

"This partnership between MotoGP and TNT Sports represents a new era for live MotoGP coverage in the U.S.," a statement read.

"Bringing TNT Sports’ world-class production and coverage to a U.S. audience that is passionate for high-octane motorsports.

"MotoGP joins Max’s B/R Sports Add-On, which offers exceptional value with a full slate of premium live sports content included, such as the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, 24 Hours of Le Mans and a variety of non-live sports programming to appeal to every fan."

TNT Sports, owned by Warner Bros Discovery, is already the TV rights holder for MotoGP in the UK.

MotoGP have opted for this change to “look for growth in America”, Sports Business Journal previously reported.