UPDATE: Rain in Qatar alters Friday night MotoGP practice

Due to wet weather ahead of Friday's second practice at the Qatar MotoGP, the session was reclassified.

MotoGP confirmed shortly before the session began: "The Friday night MotoGP session will go ahead in the wet but will now be classified as a free practice. Saturday's final practice will now decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access."

Rain surprise on Friday night in Qatar

Friday practice for MotoGP's Qatar season opener took a dramatic twist with heavy rain suddenly arriving at the end of Moto3's second practice.

It's not the first time heavy rain has been a factor at the desert venue, with the 2009 event being famously moved to a Monday (pictured) and qualifying cancelled in 2017.

It became the first time that a motorcycle grand prix has officially ridden under floodlights in the rain.

Previously, track action was automatically halted if any rain fell during MotoGP's only night event due to visibility fears caused by the floodlights illuminating the spray.

But at the end of the 2018 MotoGP test, the Lusail track was deliberately soaked to give riders a taste of wet riding at night, after which it was decided it would be safe to go ahead in future.