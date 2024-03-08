Jorge Martin: Losing ‘one or two kilos does not make a difference’

Jorge Martin does not believe that losing ‘one or two kilos’ will help a MotoGP rider be faster.

Prior to the Qatar MotoGP weekend getting underway, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi all shared their views on whether they believe losing small amounts of weight could have an impact on performance.

MotoGP has never been closer than it is in 2024, and therefore riders will do anything to gain even the smallest advantages. 

Maverick Vinales has lost a total of four kilos compared to last season, in a bid to improve tyre management which was sometimes an issue for the Aprilia in 2023.

But the top three riders from last season do not believe that losing small amounts of weight will make a difference.

Speaking first, Bagnaia said: “On my side I grew four kilos [laughs]. I think in the season I was 64 and in the winter I was 68 but now I am back to 64.

“For me it is the same. I don’t know. I think you have to be your best shape possible to have the potential of riding at the same level the whole race.”

Martin then added: “For me I try to be the same. You can see from my body, I grow really easily and can gain a lot of kilos, but I am at the same weight.

“I think it is important to be consistent. I don’t think one or two kilos makes a difference.”

Bagnaia and Martin have small frames although both are built very differently, with Martin possessing a more muscular frame.

Bezzecchi leans slightly more towards Bagnaia’s physique, although the Italian is three kilos lighter, at 61.

“If I lose kilos I will fly away from the bike,” joked Bezzeccchi. “I need to keep the same weight.”

