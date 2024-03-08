2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'52.624s 15/17 345k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.047s 14/15 341k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.071s 13/16 346k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.177s 14/17 348k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.265s 13/19 351k 6 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.303s 14/16 343k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.326s 16/17 347k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.363s 15/16 347k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.407s 15/17 350k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.597s 15/15 345k 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.626s 11/17 340k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.714s 15/16 346k 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.727s 10/16 343k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.756s 14/14 344k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.783s 14/17 350k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.811s 14/16 343k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.984s 10/16 346k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.002s 17/18 344k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.213s 13/16 346k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.223s 17/17 345k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.239s 15/17 342k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.125s 17/18 339k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap

Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2)

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)

Pramac Ducati's reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin leads opening practice for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener by 0.047s from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro at Lusail.

But before Martin and Espargaro's late push, Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, who have spent the winter playing down expectations, stole much of the limelight.

Quick from the opening laps, star rookie Acosta was fastest as the closing ten minutes began. The exciting Spanish teenager also made a Marquez-style save on his way to third (+0.071s) for GASGAS Tech3.

Marquez likewise featured on top of the timesheets several times during his first official grand prix session as a Gresini Ducati rider, finishing in a close fourth (0.177s).

In a repeat of his end-of-2023 performances, Ducati's reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia made a slow start to the weekend before climbing up the order.

While pace in the daylight practice sessions may not be relevant for the night time race conditions - Martin's 1m 52.624s best is over 1.5s from the best testing lap last month - the ability to set a flying lap in the afternoon heat will be vital for Saturday's qualifying.

This evening's second MotoGP session, held in darkness, will decide the top ten riders with direct access to Saturday's Qualifying 2.

Franco Morbidelli was riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.