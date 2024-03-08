2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'52.624s15/17345k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.047s14/15341k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.071s13/16346k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.177s14/17348k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.265s13/19351k
6Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.303s14/16343k
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.326s16/17347k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.363s15/16347k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.407s15/17350k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.597s15/15345k
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.626s11/17340k
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.714s15/16346k
13Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.727s10/16343k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.756s14/14344k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.783s14/17350k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.811s14/16343k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.984s10/16346k
18Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.002s17/18344k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.213s13/16346k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.223s17/17345k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.239s15/17342k
22Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.125s17/18339k

*Rookie.

Fastest 2024 Qatar Test lap  
Feb 20th: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 50.952s (Day 2/2) 

Official Lusail MotoGP records  
Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 51.762s (2023)  
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023) 

Pramac Ducati's reigning title runner-up Jorge Martin leads opening practice for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener by 0.047s from Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro at Lusail.

But before Martin and Espargaro's late push, Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, who have spent the winter playing down expectations, stole much of the limelight.

Quick from the opening laps, star rookie Acosta was fastest as the closing ten minutes began. The exciting Spanish teenager also made a Marquez-style save on his way to third (+0.071s) for GASGAS Tech3.

Marquez likewise featured on top of the timesheets several times during his first official grand prix session as a Gresini Ducati rider, finishing in a close fourth (0.177s).

In a repeat of his end-of-2023 performances, Ducati's reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia made a slow start to the weekend before climbing up the order.

While pace in the daylight practice sessions may not be relevant for the night time race conditions - Martin's 1m 52.624s best is over 1.5s from the best testing lap last month - the ability to set a flying lap in the afternoon heat will be vital for Saturday's qualifying.

This evening's second MotoGP session, held in darkness, will decide the top ten riders with direct access to Saturday's Qualifying 2.

Franco Morbidelli was riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

