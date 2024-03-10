Marc Marquez “not frustrated” to miss Qatar podium, Acosta “impressive”

Marc Marquez insisted he didn’t feel frustrated at missing out on a Qatar MotoGP podium by just one place and 1.5s in Sunday’s grand prix.

The new Gresini Ducati rider corrected his opening lap weakness from Saturday to shadow the leading trio for much of the 21 laps, barring a brief mid-race overtake from rookie Pedro Acosta.

While Marquez - and especially Miguel Oliveira - paid the price for an overly aggressive approach during last year’s Portimao opener, as a Repsol Honda rider, Marquez was far more measured on his new Desmosedici machinery.

Again the top GP23 rider, Marquez completed an accident-free weekend by taking the chequered flag behind only Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Brad Binder (KTM) and Jorge Martin (Ducati).

“Of course, we tried and we pushed [for the podium], but it was not possible,” Marquez, the top satellite rider in both Qatar races, told MotoGP.com.

“They were faster than me. But it's not a frustration because I already said on Thursday; Our position is 4th-5th-6th. In fact, yesterday 5th [in the Sprint] today 4th.

“Always the podium was close. But it's true that still I don't feel 100% comfortable to ride like I want. But let's see if we can improve for the next races.”

The former Repsol Honda rider spent much of the grand prix gazing at the rear wheel of Sprint winner Jorge Martin.

“He was a bit better than me on the exit of the corners,” Marquez revealed. “I was struggling a bit more than yesterday in that area. But I was stronger in other areas because we did a small change on the bike. The team did a very good job.”

Quizzed on Acosta’s eye-catching performance, Marquez praised the teenager for going on the attack, even if he ‘destroyed’ his tyres and ultimately faded to ninth.

“Today was time to manage the tyres and if somebody doesn't manage the tyres and just attacks then they can arrive,” Marquez said.

”When he overtook me, he was riding in a very good way. He’s impressive for a rookie, but of course he destroyed the tyres I think!

“But it’s what he needs to do, he needs to push and learn all these things. It was good.”

Marquez left Qatar fourth in the world championship standings, 13 points behind reigning double champion Bagnaia.