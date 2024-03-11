Jorge Martin: “When we have the bike at 100% we can be unbeatable"

Qatar sprint winner Jorge Martin believes he can be unbeatable when the GP24 is ironed out.

Chatter issues from pre-season testing continued for Jorge Martin in Qatar despite the 2023 MotoGP runner-up winning the sprint.

After qualifying on pole with a new lap record, Martin won the sprint before claiming third place in Sunday’s grand prix.

Speaking after the race, a positive Martin admitted he can be unbeatable in upcoming rounds if the problems he’s had are rectified.

“It was a great weekend,” said Martin. “I think we demonstrated the speed that we had. On one hand I am confident that when we have the bike at its 100% we can be unbeatable, but on the other hand I don’t know when this is going to happen.

“At the moment we have vibrations. I cannot use the rear brake and there are some points that are my strongest areas of riding which I cannot use.

“Let’s wait and let the engineers work. I have done my part, now they need to do theirs.”

After leading the championship on Saturday, Martin was replaced at the head of the standings by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The factory Ducati rider won the grand prix after leading every lap, and while it’s still very early, the two-time MotoGP champion believes it was important to send a message to his competitors. 

Bagnaia added: “It’s always important to win the race and not commit any mistakes.

“But the season is very long. I don’t want to be focused on who is the leader and who is the hunter. I want to enoy everything and improve every time.

“I think that’s the best way. Still 40 races to go so it is a very long season.”

