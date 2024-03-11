‘I’m going to look like an idiot…’: Cooldown room chat revealed at Qatar MotoGP

The 2024 MotoGP season got off to an electric start on Sunday in Qatar, as reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia went from fifth to victory.

Joining the factory Ducati rider on the podium was Brad Binder, who claimed his second P2 finish of the weekend and Jorge Martin, who took victory in the sprint race.

Following the action, all three riders dived into the race and what went on.

Speaking first, Martin said: "When you [Bagnaia] overtook me at the beginning I was like ‘arggg’."

Bagnaia: "I gave everything to get it done."

Martin: "Going in front was better."

Martin: "I saved the tyre at turn three and the guys overtook me."

Binder: "I thought the front start device didn’t come out."

Binder: "Then in turn to I was going in and said ‘s***, if I lose the front now I’m going to look like an idiot."

Martin: "Then he [Bagnaia] overtook me and my front tyre went up too much."

Martin: "Then you pull away like five tenths and you start to be fast again. You [Binder] were catching him at some points."

Binder: "The problem here is that on the first right I locked the front wheel and went straight."

Binder and Martin spent many laps battling amongst each other which allowed Bagnaia to escape.

The pair then discussed their race, saying: Binder: "Here’s turn 12…"

Martin: "Here [turn one] I closed!"

Bagnaia: "In one lap, I don’t know if you saw at turn five I hit the limit [makes gesture suggesting he nearly crashed]."

Martin: "Wow Acosta!"

Martin: "Was he fourth?"

Binder: "When the rear tyre dropped I didn’t expect it."

Martin: "I was really consistent on the rear. I didn’t feel a big drop."

Binder: "Mine was going down more and more."

Bagnaia: "I didn’t feel a big drop but in the last part of the race the rear was starting to lose grip a bit."

Binder: "You can see mine a lot."

Martin: "You were pumping a lot. We struggle with chatter more."

Binder: "Oh really!"