Pedro Acosta: “I was living a dream for 15 laps”, learned ‘a lot from the big boys’

Pedro Acosta says his first race in MotoGP was like ‘living a dream for 15 laps’ after battling at the front of the field with the championship’s biggest names.

Pedro Acosta, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

Although he slid back down the order in the closing stages, Pedro Acosta was one of the stars of the show at the Qatar MotoGP as he previewed what’s to come for many years.

After a decent start, Acosta made his way through the field with ease as he picked off Aleix Espargaro, Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez. 

Then sitting behind eight-time world champion Marc Marquez for a few laps, Acosta eventually made his move at turn one.

Within reach of a podium, Acosta started to lose pace as tyre wear kicked in for the rookie. A mistake followed as he ran off circuit in sector three, giving P4 back to Marquez.

Speaking after the race, an elated Acosta told MotoGP.com: “I’m super happy. I have nothing bad to say today because I was living the dream for 15 laps. We need to be happy.

“It’s true that at the end of the race we struggled with the tyres, but for 15 laps I was doing everything I knew how to do.

“And maybe I prefer to do 15 laps like this with the best riders in the world instead of being in the top nine for nothing. I think we learned a lot today.”

While tyre wear became an issue with over five laps remaining, Acosta was still able to put up a good defence against the likes of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aleix Espargaro, both of whom eventually got through on the rookie.

But with Jack Miller crashing on lap two and team-mate Augusto Fernandez struggling for pace, Acosta was KTM’s second fastest rider after Brad Binder claimed another P2 finish. 

Eager to spend as much time at the front of the field, even if it meant sacrificing his result by a few positions, Acosta admits he learned a lot.

“I saw what the big boys were doing and how the big boys were managing,” added the Spaniard. 

“I saw how it was with the turbulence and how they were picking up the bike to save the tyre.

“I learned many things today. Maybe tomorrow I will be a bit clamer, but today it was a super nice race.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33 mins ago
Sergio Perez makes key off-track change as he looks to “maintain” strong start
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
47 mins ago
Mercedes vow to “iron out” bouncing woes with “similar” Australia warning
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
‘I’m going to look like an idiot…’: Cooldown room chat revealed at Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta: “I was living a dream for 15 laps”, learned ‘a lot from the big boys’
Pedro Acosta, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
13 hours ago
‘Error code’ caused Raul Fernandez grid chaos in Qatar
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 hours ago
Jorge Martin leaves it too late after admitting ‘we had the potential to win’
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
13 hours ago
Marc Marquez “not frustrated” to miss Qatar podium, Acosta “impressive”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
14 hours ago
Brad Binder: Pumping and spinning ‘a lot more under control’
Brad
Brad
MotoGP
News
14 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia: ‘The potential was to go faster, the perfect start...’
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March