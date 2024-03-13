Alex Marquez: We need to pay more attention to qualifying

Alex Marquez: 'If you start from the first two rows, the race is completely different.'

Alex
Alex

Alex Marquez felt he paid a price for qualifying just ninth on the grid during the Qatar MotoGP season opener.

The Gresini Ducati rider shot to the top of Saturday practice but wasn’t able to “put together the perfect lap” in Q2, leaving him 0.477s from pole and starting from the back of the third row.

Marquez finished seventh in the Saturday Sprint before going one better in the grand prix, crossing the line 1.5s from factory Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and 3.3s behind older brother and new team-mate Marc Marquez.

“It was a solid start to the season,” Alex Marquez said. “We are where we left off [last year], close to the top five, close to the podium.

“Qualifying aside, we put together a strong weekend. I managed to stay with the top riders in the race and play my cards.

“It was hard to attack, especially due to the high temperatures at the front [tyre]. But starting from P9, it's what you have.

“So we need to improve a little bit in Portimao and pay more attention to qualifying, to not make the same mistake as here and be in the first two rows.

“If you start from there, the race is completely different.”

Alex Marquez will begin round two in Portugal next weekend holding seventh in the world championship, as the second-best GP23 rider after Marc.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
di Giannantonio: 'VR46 rebuilt my bike from zero, I don't want to say how much it cost!'
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton makes Oliver Bearman prediction after ‘phenomenal’ F1 debut
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver on the drivers' parade.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR)…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Jonathan Rea and WorldSBK rivals set for two-day test this week
Jonathan Rea, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Jonathan Rea, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Alex Marquez: We need to pay more attention to qualifying
Alex
Alex
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Augusto Fernandez ‘still in a big hole, struggling with the new bike’
Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Gigi Dall’Igna’s first verdict on Marc Marquez’s Ducati debut
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
Guenther Steiner tips a shock F1 driver as Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Ferrari president John Elkann breaks silence on Lewis Hamilton’s big decision
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON)…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Luca Marini: “Someone was behind me - I said, 'who?'”
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March