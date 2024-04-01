Jorge Lorenzo recalls Valentino Rossi and insists fans want to see MotoGP feuds

Jorge Lorenzo compares his generation to the current crop in terms of talent and personality

Lorenzo and Rossi, Australian MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo believes MotoGP fans still want to see rider rivalries - but only if they are natural.

Today’s MotoGP may feature intense racing but lacks the fiery relationship between riders that Lorenzo experienced with Valentino Rossi and co.

“I am a great defender of these rivalries,” Lorenzo told Mundo Deportivo.

“These duels keep the spectator wanting more, wanting to see the races and the entire weekend.

“It happened with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in Formula 1, it happened with Alex Criville and Mick Doohan in this championship and it is experienced with Barcelona and Real Madrid in football.

“It has happened to me with Valentino Rossi, with Marc Marquez, with Dani Pedrosa…

“People don't want to see the riders hate each other, but they do want to see a very strong rivalry.

“But it has to come out naturally.

“The riders have to follow their personality and their way of being.

“So, if it doesn't work for today's riders, it doesn't work for them.”

Lorenzo’s feud with Rossi was defined by the presence of a wall which separated the Yamaha garage that they shared.

But their generation has been replaced - and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta believes the current crop are the best ever.

Two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo reacted: “The sport evolves and there is more technology so that riders are increasingly prepared on a physical level. That's true.

“At the level of talent, ambition or wanting to be that 'killer' that we had, leaving aside Marc Marquez or Pedro Acosta, who do have that instinct of always wanting to win, the current drivers possibly do not have it.

“On an equal level, it is the grid with the best and most winning motorcycles in history.

“In terms of talent, personality and ambition, I think not. We were a very, very strong generation.”

Rookie Pedro Acosta has made an impact in MotoGP already, insisting “I am not here to make friends”.

Lorenzo said about the teenager: “He is a young, talented and ambitious driver; a 'killer'.

“He is hungry. He himself believes that he deserves to win and wants to be the best.

“This is the difference between champions and great riders.”

Lorenzo assessed how this season’s championship fight will play out.

“I expect a very strong Ducati with its 'fantastic four': Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini.

“The KTM are very good. It is a very nervous motorcycle, but very agile. Brad Binder is going to be there.

“Of course, we'll see if he controls his nerves and doesn't make mistakes that cost him points.

“Pedro Acosta, sooner or later, will arrive. Also, Aleix Espargaro with Aprilia.

“I find him very solid and, as he has said, the bike works wonderfully. Let's see if Aleix is ​​fine throughout the championship without making those mistakes that surely cost him the title in 2022.”

