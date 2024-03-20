Valentino Rossi sent a confidence-boosting text message to a MotoGP rider…

Valentino Rossi was so impressed by one MotoGP rider’s performance in Qatar that he immediately sent him a text message.

Pedro Acosta was the grateful recipient.

He was quoted by Mundo Deportivo: "Valentino wrote to me after the race and was like: ‘What's happening here!’

“These things are nice…”

Premier class debutant Acosta shone in his first MotoGP race at the 2024 season-opener in Qatar.

The highlight was an overtake of Marc Marquez.

Although the Tech3 GASGAS rider slipped down to a P9 finish in the latter stages, he was widely acclaimed for his first race.

Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

And praise from MotoGP legend Rossi is the latest big moment in his ascent.

Acosta featured at Rossi’s 100km of Champions, at his ranch in Italy, ahead of this season alongside usual suspects Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and co.

This weekend in Portimao, Acosta has his second chance to impress at the Portuguese MotoGP.

“Portimao is a circuit that I like and we have a very good feeling after Qatar,” he said.

“The main objective is to keep adapting to the bike and the category and try to continue with the Qatar dynamic.

“That is to say, to have a good Friday and a good Saturday to get to the sprint and the race as well positioned as possible on the grid.

“I'm looking forward to riding the MotoGP bike at this circuit."

His teammate Augusto Fernandez added: “We are looking forward to a new race week in Portugal after a tough Qatar GP.

“Our objective is to continue improving our feeling with the bike, trying to find again the confidence so we can be fighting for better positions.

“Portimao is a circuit that I like a lot, so I’m excited for this new week ahead.”

