Yamaha “preparing budget” to tempt Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin will reportedly have the option to go to Yamaha next year.

As it stands, moving from Pramac Ducati to the struggling Japanese brand would mean swapping MotoGP’s best bike for one of its worst.

But much can change in a year and, according to Motosprint, Yamaha are keeping an eye on Martin’s situation.

The 2023 MotoGP runner-up missed out twice on a promotion to the factory Ducati team and has made it clear that, unless he wears red in 2025, he will quit the sport’s dominant manufacturer.

“In Iwata they are preparing the budget” to tempt Martin across to Yamaha, the report states.

But Martin is “mainly interested in the bike” so Yamaha face extra pressure to improve the M1.

Moving from a Ducati satellite team to a factory squad would result in a pay rise, as Luca Marini is reportedly enjoying since swapping VR46 for Honda.

The other side of the coin is that Martin would likely find himself on a less competitive bike next season.

But if he is intent on leaving Ducati to pursue a factory position, where else makes sense?

Even KTM and Aprilia, despite outperforming Yamaha and Honda, lag behind the year-old Ducati bikes (except in the case of Brad Binder in Qatar).

Ducati have confirmed the arrival of Fermin Aldeguer in 2025 and, although they haven't confirmed which team he will be placed in, the likely landing spot is Pramac.

That means either Martin or teammate Franco Morbidelli is out of a seat next year.

Aldeguer's arrival into the mix at Ducati has increased the stakes and perhaps incentivised other manufacturers to tempt away riders with knowledge of the Desmosedici.

Yamaha know that they face a battle to keep their own star rider, Fabio Quartararo. Aprilia are believed to have an interest in him.

Should they lose Quartararo, it would free up budget to land another big name like Martin.

Yamaha could even have an extra two seats in 2025 if they agree terms to take over the VR46 satellite team.

VR46 (who currently have Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio as their riders) are in talks to stay at Ducati but still haven’t signed, and Valentino Rossi maintains obvious links to Yamaha.