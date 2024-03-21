Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Our potential in Qatar was to fight at the front”

Winner of the Qatar MotoGP last season, Fabio Di Giannantonio was unable to replicate that result earlier this month as he instead finished seventh.

Some of that was due to Di Giannantonio not being fully fit following a hefty fall in the sprint race, however, the Italian admitted that ‘issues’ plagued his grand prix.

“I think our potential in Qatar was to fight at the front, but then over the weekend we got some issues that made it not possible,” said Di Giannantonio. “Also with the team, the analysis we did helped us understand why we didn’t finish on top of the races.

“But I’m really happy because when we have issues and finish in seventh place it means that we are in a good moment, let’s say.

“I finished in a super good way last year but also started this year in a good way. In the end, the speed is there.

“We just have to polish some details. I don’t have any particular expectation, I just want to be on the bike.”

Currently signed with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team to a one-year deal, Di Giannantonio was asked whether discussions regarding his future have taken place, despite there having been only one race so far this season.

“Myself, no,” began Di Giannantonio. “My manager is talking to everybody like every year because in this world every day changes.

“I want to think about Portimao which is just the second race of the year.

“I want to be 100% focused on what I have to do but I’m not worried or have any thoughts about my future.”

While it’s still very early, Di Giannantonio has fit in very well at the VR46 team, which he admits is due to the ‘help’ they give in order to allow its riders to succeed.

Di Giannantonio added: “The structure of VR46 is huge. Day-by-day they are surprising me more and more.

“All the guys and the focus of the guys is to bring everything to the rider and to help the rider to shine.

“It is not like a company that does it for business, let’s say. It’s a team that wants to give the maximum to the rider to win.

“It gives me a boost and the confidence to push and makes me focused all the time.”