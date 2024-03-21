Joan Mir: New things to try at Honda, ‘curious to see where we are’

Unlike team-mate Luca Marini, Joan Mir did not join a private Honda test at Jerez ahead of this weekend’s second round of the 2024 MotoGP season in Portimao.

But the 2020 world champion still expects to benefit from the work undertaken by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl in the form of some new components for the RC213V.

“We will start with the base that we had in Qatar,” said Mir, who finished the opening grand prix in 13th place, a fraction from the top Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo and top Honda of Johann Zarco.

“Qatar is a very difficult track for our bike. We could see it. [But] we were able to make a decent weekend. And I think this track can be better for our bike, also maybe for my style. So maybe we can be a little bit closer to the top.

“It's important because we will understand more in this track. I’m curious to see where we are in a European track.

“Stefan has been testing for two days. He's trying different things. Looks like we will try some [new] things tomorrow to see if we can make another step forward and be closer to the top guys.”

While reluctant to talk about those ‘components’, Mir described them as “chassis stuff… I cannot speak so much about it. And some electronic stuff. We have to take profit from the concessions.”

While rear grip remains a key weakness for the RC213V, Mir hopes the latest parts will work better generally with the 2024 compounds.

The Spaniard only lost out to Quartararo and Zarco after pushing his tyres too hard, leaving him defenceless in the final two laps of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“[But] at the end, the difference to first was not huge. So there are some positives we can take from it,” he said.

“It was also a nice fight with Fabio all the race. I overtook him two laps from the end and then I smoked the tyre completely! For this reason I lost two positions, but I enjoyed the race.

“Here I will try to enjoy and be as close to the top guys as possible. It depends on the package, which we will understand tomorrow.”