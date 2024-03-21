Revealed: Ducati confirm 2025 line-up plans for Fermin Aldeguer

Ducati intend to place Fermin Aldeguer with Pramac next year, they have confirmed.

The Moto2 prodigy has been signed to a long-term deal to step into the premier class in 2025 with Ducati.

Quizzed about which team Aldeguer will be placed into, new Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli said: “For sure, it will be Pramac.

“We have an option with them, for the future. If they do this option, they will have Fermin for the next two years.”

However, Aldeguer appeared to believe that they was scope to change that decision depending on his performances in Moto2 this season.

“Yes. We will see,” he insisted.

Aldeguer became a priority for MotoGP’s top manufacturer to sign up during this winter, Grassilli revealed.

“I spoke with Gigi Dall’Igna who said ‘the future for us will be Fermin, so try for him with his manager’,” Grassilli said.

“I think he will be the future. He has [a contract for] two plus two years.

“Next year he will be in our satellite team, not with us.

“Then, we will see, after two years.”

Aldeguer said: “I have the support of Ducati Corse. This is important. “They have the best bike.

“It’s my dream to go into MotoGP.

“To go in with Ducati, the best MotoGP team…

“It’s a long contract, a long time to do a good result. Thank you to Ducati.”

Teenager Aldeguer’s promotion into MotoGP next year appears to mirror Pedro Acosta who is already making waves as a rookie with KTM’s satellite project Tech3 GASGAS.

The placement of Aldeguer at Pramac, where he will ride the ‘25-spec Desmosedici, adds a layer of intrigue to the rider market.

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli currently make up the Pramac pair.

But Martin, last year’s MotoGP runner-up, has insisted he will quit Ducati unless he is promoted into their factory team in 2025.

So, whether Ducati opt to pick him or not, Martin is not expected to remain at Pramac beyond the end of this season, theoretically creating a logical space for Aldeguer to step into.