Marc Marquez fastest as he leads Maverick Vinales in Portimao FP1

With the Portimao circuit cold and damp in places, Friday's first of two MotoGP practices got off to a slow start as Jack Miller led the way ahead of home favourite Miguel Oliveira.

Jorge Martin then lowered the benchmark time as he dipped into the 1m 42s barrier.

Highlighting just how dirty the Portimao circuit was, Oliveira ran off track at turn one which kicked up a lot of dust, before reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia did the same, also at turn one.

A strong start for Yamaha rider Alex Rins resulted in him jumping up to top spot. The factory Yamaha rider set a time of 1:42.316s.

Very strong in the final sector, Rins was able to hold off Ducati's big names as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez slotted into third and fourth.

As lap times continued to improve, rookie superstar Pedro Acosta put his GASGAS Tech 3 KTM atop the leaderboard.

A tenth down on Acosta’s time was Fabio Quartararo as Yamaha’s positive start to the weekend continued.

Fastest early on, Miller retook top spot thanks to a time of 1:41.726s before Oliveira moved into fourth place aboard his Trackhouse Aprilia.

Making a statement of his own, Marc Marquez jumped to the top of the times by three tenths with 15 minutes remaining.

However, theeight-time world champion was quickly bettered by Oliveira who went top by -0.033s.

But Marquez was not held at bay for long as he became the first rider to break into the 1m 40s barrier.

Maverick Vinales finally bumped Marc Marquez down to second, before the same happened to him when Brad Binder came across the line to set a 1:40.689s.

Despite encountering traffic in the form of former team-mate Joan Mir in sector four, Marquez went back to the top of the leaderboard by two tenths ahead of Vinales and Binder.