Is Fabio Quartararo dropping hints that he could stay at Yamaha?

From the outside it has looked likely that Fabio Quartararo could opt to leave Yamaha next year.

The struggling Japanese manufacturer is not fighting at the front of MotoGP, and their star rider retains a reputation worthy of any bike on the grid.

Yet, Quartararo’s words suggest he isn’t totally convinced by quitting the team that he won the 2021 MotoGP championship with.

He alluded to the massive behind-the-scenes changes that are ongoing at Yamaha, even if they haven’t yet enabled better on-track results.

“I don't know,” he was quoted by Motorsport when discussing his future.

"Honestly, I experienced much worse situations when I was in Moto2, when I didn't know where I would be the following year.

“The possibility of leaving, of having offers, of not being stressed by the fact of not having a bike for the following year, I don't think it affects me.

“I would even say it doesn't affect me at all.

"There's definitely a choice to make and it's not easy.

“I know I have to make it in a very short time, but on the one hand you see Yamaha doing things that I've never seen in six years, they're really making big changes.

“The other thing, there is the possibility of riding bikes that are already in front.

“It won't be an easy choice.

"The atmosphere is very good and I would also say that it motivates Yamaha enormously."

Quartararo’s Yamaha contract expires at the end of this season.

Aprilia are the factory who are most heavily linked with a swoop for his services.

The Aprilia showed its potential through Maverick Vinales’ sprint win in Portimao at the weekend.

Yamaha have the benefit of the new concessions rule which is designed to hasten their development.

Although on Monday, 24 hours after the Portuguese MotoGP, a planned test was scuppered by weather.

Quartararo said beforehand that he planned to test many new parts.

Yamaha know the clock is ticking to convince Quartararo to sign a new contract.

Although an exit onto a better bike is tempting, maybe the work being done by the Japanese manufacturer will tempt Quartararo to believe that their ‘25 bike will be back at the front.