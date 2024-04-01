Podcast: The rise of Pedro Acosta & Liberty Media's potential takeover

This week's podcast looks at the rise of Pedro Acosta and Liberty Media's potential takeover of MotoGP.
The rise of Pedro Acosta
The rise of Pedro Acosta

 On this week's episode of the Crash MotoGP Podcast, the team look at the potential deal for Liberty Media, the owner's of F1, that is set to be announced as they are close to agreeing a takeover of Dorna Sports for around £3.5 Billion.

The takeover of MotoGP by Liberty Media, who also own F1, will reportedly be confirmed in the coming days.

Greg Maffei, the Liberty Media president and CEO, will confirm the 4bn-plus transaction before Wednesday this week, Sky News report.

We also focus on the rise of Pedro Acosta, in just four seasons of Grand Prix Racing, he has won in Moto3, Moto2 & is making the world take notice of his incredible talent as a rookie in the MotoGP class. Listen/Download the podcast below:

DOWNLOAD PODCAST

Make sure to follow/subscribe to the podcast & don't forget to like the video on our YouTube Channel!

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
33 mins ago
Kyle Larson scrapes a third-place finish after nearly scraping the wall
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
News
35 mins ago
Helmut Marko hints age will be key factor in picking Max Verstappen teammate
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Martin Truex Jr left seething after a missed opportunity at Richmond Raceway
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Contract fears loom despite eye-catching form of MotoGP’s “forgotten man”
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
New reason hinted at which could take Alex Albon to Red Bull
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin sings pit crews praise after ‘team win’ at Richmond Raceway
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Official: F1 owners Liberty Media announce acquisition of MotoGP
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver with Fabio Quartararo (FRA) MotoGP Motorcycle
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Podcast: The rise of Pedro Acosta & Liberty Media's potential takeover
The rise of Pedro Acosta
The rise of Pedro Acosta