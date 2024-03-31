F1 owner Liberty Media to confirm MotoGP takeover within days

Liberty Media could unveil MotoGP purchase as early as Monday

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

The takeover of MotoGP by Liberty Media, who also own F1, will reportedly be confirmed in the coming days.

Greg Maffei, the Liberty Media president and CEO, will confirm the €4bn-plus transaction before Wednesday this week, Sky News report.

Maffei could even announce the huge deal on Monday, on a trip to Madrid.

The deal will mean the two motorsport powerhouses - Formula 1 and MotoGP - are owned by the same company.

Last week, The Financial Times reported that any deal would face regulatory scrutiny. But it now appears that confirmation of a deal is just days away.

They also reported that Liberty Media's successful swoop edged out a rival bid from TKO, the company which lists WWE and UFC as big-name sports brands under its umbrella.

MotoGP’s rights are currently owned by Dorna. The Dorna shareholders are private equity firm Bridgepoint, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Dorna’s senior management.

Liberty Media, who Forbes rank as the world’s richest sports empire, took over F1 in 2016.

Through an enhanced focus on social media and the hugely popular Netflix show ‘Drive To Survive’, Liberty Media is credited with growing the popularity of F1.

They have added races in Las Vegas and Miami, as well as in Jeddah and Doha.

Taking over the premier motorcycle racing series in the world would represent a new opportunity to grow a championship’s popularity.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
F1 owner Liberty Media to confirm MotoGP takeover within days
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Jorge Martin praised after return to scene of his horror crash
Jorge
Jorge
F1
News
5 hours ago
"Getting old" Daniel Ricciardo hit with "retirement" warning
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Preparation
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi…
MotoGP
News
7 hours ago
Max Biaggi: “50-50” with Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia “wrong place wrong time”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
9 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo talking to Yamaha rivals: “Money important for everyone, but…”
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March

Latest News

F1
News
9 hours ago
Fernando Alonso "gamble" to go to Mercedes? Aston Martin replacement tipped
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
12 hours ago
Max Verstappen Red Bull exit “possibility” has huge Sergio Perez knock-on effect
(L to R): second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate and race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
(L to R): second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate…
MotoGP
News
12 hours ago
Marc Marquez in red in ‘25? Theory shared about “politics” and Gigi Dall’Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
1 day ago
Enea Bastianini hit with Fabio Quartararo warning after “change attitude” plea
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March