Official: F1 owners Liberty Media announce acquisition of MotoGP

Liberty Media, who own F1, have confirmed the €4.2 billion acquisition of MotoGP.

The deal will be completed by the end of 2024 and is subject to the receipt of clearances and approvals by competition and foreign investment law authorities in various jurisdictions.

The stunning move will unite the world's premier two-wheel motorsport series with the world's best four-wheel series.

Under the terms of Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP, Dorna (who were previously the rights holder for MotoGP), will remain as an independently run company. Dorna will be part of Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock.

Carmelo Ezpeleta will remain the Dorna CEO. Ezpeleta and his team will continue to run the business. The business will continue to be based in Madrid.

Liberty Media have acquired 86% of Dorna. Dorna management retain 14% of the business.

Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO, said: "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP.

"MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile.

"Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience.

"The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, said: "This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans.

"We are proud of the global sport we’ve grown, and this transaction is a testament to the value of the sport today and its growth potential.

"Liberty has an incredible track record in developing sports assets and we could not wish for a better partner to expand MotoGP’s fanbase around the world."

MotoGP returns in two weeks, for the third round of the 2024 season, at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas - the perfect time for US-based Liberty Media to make their presence felt.

Liberty Media, who took over F1 in 2016, have received huge credit for increasing the sport's popularity.

Netflix show 'Drive To Survive' was such a massive success that it has been replicated by multiple other sports, too.

F1 has expanded into America over the past few years too. Las Vegas and Miami are eye-catching additions to the calendar.

MotoGP could now expect to see Liberty Media get their teeth into how to grow the sport.

Liberty Media beat off competition to acquire MotoGP from Qatar Sports Investments, who are involved with French football powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain, and from TKO, the company which owns UFC and WWE.