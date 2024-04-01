Podcast: Liberty Media acquire MotoGP - What's next?

The deal will be completed by the end of 2024 with Liberty Media acquiring 86% of Dorna. Dorna management retain 14% of the business.
 An emergency podcast update as Jordan Moreland talks through the deal for Liberty Media, who own F1, have confirmed the €4.2 billion acquisition of MotoGP.

The deal will be completed by the end of 2024 and is subject to the receipt of clearances and approvals by competition and foreign investment law authorities in various jurisdictions.

The stunning move will unite the world's premier two-wheel motorsport series with the world's best four-wheel series. Under the terms of Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP, Dorna (who were previously the rights holder for MotoGP), will remain as an independently run company. Dorna will be part of Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock.

Carmelo Ezpeleta will remain the Dorna CEO. Ezpeleta and his team will continue to run the business. The business will continue to be based in Madrid.

Liberty Media have acquired 86% of Dorna. Dorna management retain 14% of the business.

 

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. "MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile. Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience. 

"The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders." said Maffei.

