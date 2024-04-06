KTM tipped to try Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta dream duo, at Brad Binder’s expense

KTM would move Brad Binder aside if it meant combining Marc Marquez with Pedro Acosta.

That is the bold verdict from Jorge Lorenzo who believes the potential availability of Marquez would cause KTM to cast away the long-serving Binder.

Marquez is only tied to Gresini Ducati for the duration of 2024 and could soon opt to negotiate his long-term future - and KTM have long been heavily linked with a massive swoop.

Lorenzo said about Marquez to Marca: "I would be surprised if KTM did not try to make a 'dream team' with Acosta.

“Sportingly speaking it would be fantastic, even if it meant transferring Binder to Tech3 GASGAS.

“But if you have an opportunity like that…”

Binder sits second in the MotoGP standings after two rounds, behind Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

But Marquez, in his debut year on a Ducati, is slowly progressing ahead of the Circuit of the Americas next weekend - one of his favourite tracks.

Lorenzo, the two-time MotoGP champion and former teammate of Marquez’s, analysed the early stages of the 2024 season.

"I liked the beginning. There are things that have not changed and others that have changed a lot,” he said.

“If for Martin and Bagnaia the levels were still similar, Marquez arrived with Ducati, Acosta arrived with GASGAS, two that can alter the balance a little.”

Acosta, the brightest MotoGP rookie since Marquez in 2013, became the third-young podium finish ever in Portimao.

Lorenzo has already tipped him to win a grand prix in his first season, perhaps at Jerez where he is already very familiar.

“Pedro belongs to our category,” Lorenzo said.

“He reminds me a lot of the beginnings of Valentino Rossi in the 2000s, or mine, or Pedrosa, Stoner or Marquez.

“Immediately very quick, we wanted to show everything, even without having the situation completely under control.”

The biggest controversy so far came between Francesco Bagnaia and Marquez in Portimao.

Bagnaia’s unsuccessful attempt to pass Marquez into fifth caused both to crash, and end with zero points.

"In my opinion, in Portimao, Pecco saw that Martin was winning, that Enea Bastianini was going strong, that Maverick Vinales with the Aprilia was ahead and that Acosta, a rookie, had passed him,” Lorenzo said.

“Marquez arrived with the GP23 and Bagnala said that he would not let him pass.

“With his emotions not well controlled, he made a somewhat risky decision that caused both of them to end up on the ground.

“An unusual mistake for Bagnaia, who always seems to have the situation under control.”

The early favourite to be 2024 MotoGP champion?

"It's too early,” Lorenzo considered. “But I see Martin as very strong.

“He was already a year ago, as pure speed he may have something more, and if he improves mentally it will be difficult for everyone to keep the situation under control.”