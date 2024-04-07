Marc Marquez branded a “wolf” who is vying to match Valentino Rossi’s glory

Ducati awkwardness predicted as Marc Marquez hunts down historic championship

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s ultimate goal is to level the amount of titles won by his nemesis Valentino Rossi, claims Johann Zarco.

Eight-time world champion and six-time MotoGP champion Marquez is just one title behind the tally set by the legendary Rossi.

His switch to Ducati this year is to enable him to match Rossi, Zarco believes.

"I think Marquez has such drive that he is going to win races,” Zarco is quoted by Marca.

“And in his head he wants to play for the championship.

“He wants to catch up with Valentino Rossi in the number of titles.

"I think it is interesting, and I am almost happy to have left Ducati just when Marquez is coming.”

Zarco swapped his Pramac Ducati for LCR Honda this season, moving from the best bike on last year’s grid to the worst, but benefitting from the contract length.

Marquez made the opposite move, ending his long association with Repsol Honda and now debuting with Gresini Ducati.

Stakes within Ducati rose in Portimao at the last round, when reigning MotoGP champion and factory star man Francesco Bagnaia wiped himself and Marquez out.

Both ended pointless after the clash which was ruled a racing incident.

“There is always a bit of blame on both of them, between the one who endures and the one who is too confident,” Zarco said about their incident.

The French veteran warned that Marquez’s presence within Ducati will cause concern among other riders.

"I think that Marc Marquez within Ducati is the wolf in the henhouse,” he said.

“Pecco is very calm, but Marc is annoying, so it is going to be very interesting.

“And for Ducati, the image of Marc Marquez is also enormous.”

How Ducati manages the fall-out from Marquez and Bagnaia’s clash will be pivotal.

Yet both trail in the standings, after two rounds, behind Pramac’s Jorge Martin, KTM’s Brad Binder, and Bagnaia’s teammate Enea Bastianini.

The third round of the 2024 season is next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

Historically Marquez has dominated in Texas, while Bastianini has also enjoyed success.

It could be a weekend for MotoGP champ Bagnaia to grit his teeth and grind out a result in difficult circumstances before heading to circuits that may favour him rather than his rivals.

