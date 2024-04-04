Motorcycle racing world mourns as Troy Beinlich dies after Hockenheim crash

Troy Beinlich, a young motorcycle racer, died after an accident at the Hockenheim circuit.

The 21-year-old suffered fatal injuries on Saturday after falling at the German track.

Beinlich was competing at the Racefoxx 1000 km, part of the German Endurance Cup.

The 271-lap race - and the remainder of the weekend’s racing - were immediately cancelled after his crash.

But despite a rescue helicopter and emergency services, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The race organisers’ statement read: “Unfortunately a serious accident occurred during the race.

“Despite all the efforts of the emergency services and the circuit safety personnel, help arrived too late for our fellow rider.

“We are stunned and infinitely sad that our sport has shown its ugly side.

“To respect the families and friends, we cannot and do not want to provide any further details at this time.

“Please understand and give the family members time and space to grieve. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

Sadly, Beinlich is the second fatal accident at the Hockenheim circuit in two years.

Leon Langstadtler died after a crash in September 2022 on the same track.

The thoughts of everybody at Crash are with the friends and family of both riders who lost their lives.