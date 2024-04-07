Brad Binder hails Pedro Acosta and claims MotoGP is tougher for rookies today

Brad Binder's verdict on the incredible start to MotoGP for Pedro Acosta

Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

Brad Binder insists that MotoGP is more difficult for rookies now - but paid respect to the impact made by Pedro Acosta.

The stunning Acosta, at just 19, entered MotoGP as the most hyped rookie since Marc Marquez in 2013.

In just two rounds he has impressed the entire paddock, culminating in becoming the third-youngest podium finisher ever in Portimao.

Binder’s journey was similar to Acosta’s.

In 2020 he stepped up as a highly-touted prospect, and he won a grand prix at the third attempt in MotoGP.

He told Motorsport: "I remember stepping into MotoGP and struggling at the first test. And then I got to the first race and thought 'I'm super fast'. “And I ended up crashing a lot.

"But I would remember just rolling, always feeling like I could outbrake people, do funny things, and then you realise that they are saving tyres or something.

"You kind of catch these surprises along the way. But I think it's always exciting at the beginning, you're racing against the guys you looked up to.

"And I loved it, it was so cool. Of course, now, I think it's tougher than when I joined that's for sure. But it's super cool and it's an adventure for sure."

Binder was among the victims of his KTM stablemate Acosta in Portimao, one of a list of experienced riders overtaken by the prodigy.

“When he passed me he was rolling," Binder said.

“He's really special. When you watch him ride you can see how good he is.

"The way he can control the bike and carries a lot of corner speed and picks it up nicely.

“He's a real class act, so hats off to him. He really deserves a podium.

“Together we can really keep pushing and try to get this whole project going forward."

