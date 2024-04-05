Pramac clarify “rumours in the paddock” about negotiations to renew Ducati deal

Gino Borsoi has set the record straight about ongoing talks to renew Pramac’s partnership with Ducati.

Pramac are into the final year of their contract as a Ducati satellite team and a renewal remains unsigned.

Question marks have arisen about whether Pramac would receive two latest-spec bikes, as they currently possess, if they pen a new deal.

The suggestion was that Ducati could opt to give one 2025-spec bike to either Gresini or VR46, with the other going to Pramac.

Team manager Borsoi clarified to GPOne: “Rumours in the paddock are there, and always will be, so it’s best to rely on contracts.

“We have an option with Ducati in our favour for the next two years, and we are very happy with them.

“Practically everything is already signed. We can put an end to these stories.

“The world would have to fall for us to change.”

Borsoi insisted: “The contract with Ducati for the next two years also provides two official bikes.”

Pramac missed out on the MotoGP championship at the final round of 2023 with Jorge Martin.

But Martin leads the standings after two rounds and has emerged as a title threat to factory Ducati rider Francesco Baganaia again.

Borsoi said about his star rider’s early form: “We were also lucky this year because the GP24 has worked well since the first test, something that is not taken for granted and almost never happens.

“There was a non-revolutionary but important upgrade which worked very well.

“It was a great job by Ducati, but also by Martin who in the winter focused on his physical and mental preparation.”

Martin is expected to be into his final season with Pramac.

Such is his demand for a step up to the factory team in 2025, he has threatened to quit Ducati altogether for another manufacturer if he is overlooked.

Ducati have confirmed the signing of Fermin Aldeguer, the teenage Moto2 star, for next year.

Aldeguer insists that he has been promised a 2025-spec bike, but there has been no official verdict on which team he will join.

If Pramac do sign terms to stay on with Ducati next year, it is anticipated that Aldeguer will be placed within their garage.