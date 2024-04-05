Pramac clarify “rumours in the paddock” about negotiations to renew Ducati deal

The Pramac boss delivers the truth on "rumours" Ducati could withdraw an official bike

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Gino Borsoi has set the record straight about ongoing talks to renew Pramac’s partnership with Ducati.

Pramac are into the final year of their contract as a Ducati satellite team and a renewal remains unsigned.

Question marks have arisen about whether Pramac would receive two latest-spec bikes, as they currently possess, if they pen a new deal.

The suggestion was that Ducati could opt to give one 2025-spec bike to either Gresini or VR46, with the other going to Pramac.

Team manager Borsoi clarified to GPOne: “Rumours in the paddock are there, and always will be, so it’s best to rely on contracts.

“We have an option with Ducati in our favour for the next two years, and we are very happy with them.

“Practically everything is already signed. We can put an end to these stories.

“The world would have to fall for us to change.”

Borsoi insisted: “The contract with Ducati for the next two years also provides two official bikes.”

Pramac missed out on the MotoGP championship at the final round of 2023 with Jorge Martin.

But Martin leads the standings after two rounds and has emerged as a title threat to factory Ducati rider Francesco Baganaia again.

Borsoi said about his star rider’s early form: “We were also lucky this year because the GP24 has worked well since the first test, something that is not taken for granted and almost never happens.

“There was a non-revolutionary but important upgrade which worked very well.

“It was a great job by Ducati, but also by Martin who in the winter focused on his physical and mental preparation.”

Martin is expected to be into his final season with Pramac.

Such is his demand for a step up to the factory team in 2025, he has threatened to quit Ducati altogether for another manufacturer if he is overlooked.

Ducati have confirmed the signing of Fermin Aldeguer, the teenage Moto2 star, for next year.

Aldeguer insists that he has been promised a 2025-spec bike, but there has been no official verdict on which team he will join.

If Pramac do sign terms to stay on with Ducati next year, it is anticipated that Aldeguer will be placed within their garage.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
6 mins ago
MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid for 2024 and beyond
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
21 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton finally upbeat about W15 but doesn’t want to ‘f it up’ with changes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
31 mins ago
Official: Fabio Quartararo staying at Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
BSB
News
56 mins ago
PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024
Jordan Bird (PBM)
Jordan Bird (PBM)
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff hints Sebastian Vettel is on the list to replace Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri fastest from Lewis Hamilton in rain-hit second Japanese GP practice
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton edges closer to possible penalty after losing Australia F1 engine
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…