The MotoGP rider who admits ‘if you don’t go fast, in 2025 there is no contract’

With the majority of the MotoGP grid into the final year of their current contracts, a major reshuffle could take place for 2025.

While many riders will eagerly dream of a much better bike or a new team, others will simply be desperately hoping to stay put.

Augusto Fernandez admits the harsh reality of trying to maintain his place in the premier class amid such intense competition.

The Tech3 GASGAS rider was the Moto2 champion in 2022 and is now into his second season in MotoGP.

But his teammate this year is the incredible Pedro Acosta who is receiving rave reviews.

Fernandez, meanwhile, finished 17th in Qatar and 11th in Portugal.

He told Motorsport about receiving a new contract for next year: "Of course, there is no need to fool yourself here.

“If you don't have speed and you don't run, no help will come and next year there will be no contract.

“It is clear that it is a decisive year and you have to hurry up to be there.

“I am the first one who doesn't want to be so far behind.”

Fernandez knows that KTM haven’t been shy in axing riders in the past in pursuit of excellence.

The rise of Acosta means that his Tech3 teammate Fernandez will also receive parts from the factory KTM team that he might not have enjoyed last year.

But, on paper and in the results column, Fernandez is the lowest priority of KTM’s four riders.

"It's a difficult moment," he admitted.

"It's my second year and it's hard for me to admit it, but it's like starting from scratch.

“We're half a second away from being in the top 10 and we're going to start there, work to get closer to the points and build from there."