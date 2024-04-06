Dorna CEO sheds light on whether BMW will enter MotoGP

The CEO of Dorna has hinted at a timeline for BMW’s decision about whether to enter MotoGP.

A change in the management structure of the famous manufacturer has increased the possibility that they could enter the world’s top two-wheel racing series.

MotoGP will introduce new technical regulations from 2027, which could level the playing field and offer the best possible time for newcomers to immediately be competitive.

“It’s one thing for it to be possible, and another for it to be feasible,” Carmelo Ezpeleta said about BMW’s entry to GPOne.

“Obviously we have to wait for the new regulations which will be published soon.

“I think we won’t have to wait more than a month, a month and a half, and then the manufacturers can consider the possibilities.

“It would be important for other manufacturers to come in. And BMW is a very important manufacturer.”

BMW previously knocked back the possibility of replacing Suzuki, who quit MotoGP.

But they have found success in WorldSBK, claiming their first race since coming back as a factory team through Toprak Razgatlioglu this season.

But it is the introduction of Markus Flasch as the new boss at BMW Motorrad which has accelerated the possibility of entering MotoGP.

A racing enthusiast, he has publicly opened the door to an entry.

“2027 could be the perfect time to get involved in MotoGP as this is when a new regulation will be introduced,” Flasch is quoted by Motorsport.

"We are in contact with Dorna and we are talking about the regulations.

“It is part of our evaluation.

“The 2027 season would be an obvious time to start.

“But that does not pressure us to make a decision.”