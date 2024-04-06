Dorna CEO sheds light on whether BMW will enter MotoGP

Carmelo Ezpeleta comments on BMW's interest in entering MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

The CEO of Dorna has hinted at a timeline for BMW’s decision about whether to enter MotoGP.

A change in the management structure of the famous manufacturer has increased the possibility that they could enter the world’s top two-wheel racing series.

MotoGP will introduce new technical regulations from 2027, which could level the playing field and offer the best possible time for newcomers to immediately be competitive.

“It’s one thing for it to be possible, and another for it to be feasible,” Carmelo Ezpeleta said about BMW’s entry to GPOne.

“Obviously we have to wait for the new regulations which will be published soon.

“I think we won’t have to wait more than a month, a month and a half, and then the manufacturers can consider the possibilities.

“It would be important for other manufacturers to come in. And BMW is a very important manufacturer.”

BMW previously knocked back the possibility of replacing Suzuki, who quit MotoGP.

But they have found success in WorldSBK, claiming their first race since coming back as a factory team through Toprak Razgatlioglu this season.

But it is the introduction of Markus Flasch as the new boss at BMW Motorrad which has accelerated the possibility of entering MotoGP.

A racing enthusiast, he has publicly opened the door to an entry.

“2027 could be the perfect time to get involved in MotoGP as this is when a new regulation will be introduced,” Flasch is quoted by Motorsport.

"We are in contact with Dorna and we are talking about the regulations.

“It is part of our evaluation.

“The 2027 season would be an obvious time to start.

“But that does not pressure us to make a decision.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
42 mins ago
‘No pace in the car or myself’ - Lance Stroll lacks answers for woeful qualifying
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
59 mins ago
Dorna CEO sheds light on whether BMW will enter MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso took an ‘uncomfortable level of risk’ for P5 in Japan
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Will Liberty takeover change MotoGP’s TV broadcast rights?
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Mercedes pick up fine as George Russell escapes penalty for unsafe release
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2 hours ago
‘We’ve got to look into it’ - Charles Leclerc confused by loss of qualifying pace
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton now knows ‘exactly where W15 is not strong enough’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…