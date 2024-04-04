Emilio Alzamora unveils new project to discover the next Marc Marquez

Emilio Alzamora is back in the world of motorcycle racing to find the next Marc Marquez.

Alzamora is leading SeventyTwo Motorsport Art Box Racing Team in the Junior GP.

He is advising teenage prospects and guiding their dreams of making it into MotoGP.

"If there are no nerves, it means that the project would not be worth it,” Alzamora is quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“By working with humility, anything is possible.

“I needed time to see if there was any young talent and we got to work.

“It was vital to have a solid foundation in the project. There are guys with great talent who will need a lot of work and humility.

"We joined forces with Artbox to have our own structure, which in my experience was also very important.”

The four riders in the team are Angus Grenfell (aged 17, from Australia), Guido Pini (16, Italy), Brian Uriarte (15, Spain) and Carlos Cano (14, Spain).

Cano, the youngest rider, will not debut until the final three rounds of the year because he doesn’t meet the age requirement yet.

Massimo Cappana - who has worked with Freddie Spencer, Kevin Schwantz, Jorge Lorenzo and Jorge Martin - will head up the technical side of the project.

The announcement of Alzamora’s new project coincided with the 25th anniversary of his 125cc world title.

After his racing career, Alzamora spent 18 years working with Marc and Alex Marquez as their manager.

Alzamora first met Marc when he was a 12-year-old dreaming of becoming a MotoGP champion.

Throughout Marquez’s glory years, Alzamora was alongside him.

But nearly two years ago, amid the hardest part of Marquez’s career, he parted ways with Alzamora.

“When there are bad results and problems you need a change of atmosphere,” Marquez said on his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’.

“It didn’t happen overnight. For a couple of years we could feel something was missing. When the love is gone, you start arguing over [nothing].

“The arguing turns to suspicion which leads to misunderstandings.

“All of that builds up until you ask yourself: ‘What do I want for my sports career?’

“I want to win again. And for that, the sea has to be calm.”

Alzamora then said: “We both know what we’ve lived through. Without a doubt, his talent is what made him win and have the success that he had, and will have.”