Emilio Alzamora unveils new project to discover the next Marc Marquez

After 18-year alliance with the Marquez brothers, Emilio Alzamora's next move has been confirmed

Emilio Alzamora
Emilio Alzamora

Emilio Alzamora is back in the world of motorcycle racing to find the next Marc Marquez.

Alzamora is leading SeventyTwo Motorsport Art Box Racing Team in the Junior GP.

He is advising teenage prospects and guiding their dreams of making it into MotoGP.

"If there are no nerves, it means that the project would not be worth it,” Alzamora is quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“By working with humility, anything is possible.

“I needed time to see if there was any young talent and we got to work.

“It was vital to have a solid foundation in the project. There are guys with great talent who will need a lot of work and humility.

"We joined forces with Artbox to have our own structure, which in my experience was also very important.”

The four riders in the team are Angus Grenfell (aged 17, from Australia), Guido Pini (16, Italy), Brian Uriarte (15, Spain) and Carlos Cano (14, Spain).

Cano, the youngest rider, will not debut until the final three rounds of the year because he doesn’t meet the age requirement yet.

Massimo Cappana - who has worked with Freddie Spencer, Kevin Schwantz, Jorge Lorenzo and Jorge Martin - will head up the technical side of the project.

The announcement of Alzamora’s new project coincided with the 25th anniversary of his 125cc world title.

After his racing career, Alzamora spent 18 years working with Marc and Alex Marquez as their manager.

Alzamora first met Marc when he was a 12-year-old dreaming of becoming a MotoGP champion.

Throughout Marquez’s glory years, Alzamora was alongside him.

But nearly two years ago, amid the hardest part of Marquez’s career, he parted ways with Alzamora.

“When there are bad results and problems you need a change of atmosphere,” Marquez said on his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’.

“It didn’t happen overnight. For a couple of years we could feel something was missing. When the love is gone, you start arguing over [nothing].

“The arguing turns to suspicion which leads to misunderstandings.

“All of that builds up until you ask yourself: ‘What do I want for my sports career?’

“I want to win again. And for that, the sea has to be calm.”

Alzamora then said: “We both know what we’ve lived through. Without a doubt, his talent is what made him win and have the success that he had, and will have.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
28 mins ago
Alberto Puig offers verdict on Honda’s bleak start to 2024
Alberto Puig
Alberto Puig
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Emilio Alzamora unveils new project to discover the next Marc Marquez
Emilio Alzamora
Emilio Alzamora
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Liberty Media quizzed about recreating Netflix’s Drive To Survive for MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel admits F1 comeback “depends on the package”
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
“What rider wants to go to Aprilia if they don't improve reliability?"
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin 14th in brutal mountain bike challenge
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
5 hours ago
‘Ridiculous’ Fernando Alonso penalty divides F1 paddock - but who’s on his side?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1…
F1
News
6 hours ago
‘Not over' but Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes yet to master “very complex” F1 car
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
7 hours ago
Charles Leclerc hits back at critics: ‘Everything is based on the last race…’
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…