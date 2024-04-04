Alberto Puig offers verdict on Honda’s bleak start to 2024

Honda riders have 14 points; Yamaha have scored 18 with two fewer bikes

Alberto Puig
Alberto Puig

Honda’s start to the 2024 MotoGP season has done little to create optimism.

The first year of their post-Marc Marquez era has yielded only 14 points from the first two rounds.

Starkly, fellow strugglers Yamaha have scored 18 points with two fewer riders.

Luca Marini, their replacement for star man Marquez, sits bottom of the MotoGP standings without a point to his name yet.

The four Honda riders qualified for the Portuguese MotoGP in the last four spots on the grid, an early display of their struggles.

No Honda scored a point in the sprint, and Joan Mir’s 12th-placed finish in the Portimao grand prix owed a lot to the late DNFs of Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia.

Alberto Puig, team manager of Repsol Honda, was quoted by Todo Circuito: "Our riders are not completely satisfied with the performance, but they can see that we are trying our best.

“We are in the development process, that is clear.”

Puig insists Honda are “progressing”.

However he admits: "At the same time, others are also progressing.”

Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

The bullish Puig summarised: "We have achieved as much as we expected.

“But we have a mission. Our plan is clear.

“We said it last year. It is not easy, but we are investing a lot of resources.

“We have also reinforced the project in terms of personnel."

Honda’s MotoGP project has received help from staff assigned to its Formula 1 programme to develop the RC213V.

The technical team at the top of Honda’s MotoGP project was also reshuffled for this year.

"We are not there yet if we look at the classification,” Puig said.

“But it is a process. Of course, right now we would prefer to be ahead.

“But things are what they are. We will keep trying."

Grip is the obvious area that every Honda rider has declared a weakness.

Puig vows to: "Seek more contact with the ground on the rear wheel when entering and exiting the corner.”

He insists Honda have "made progress recently" but "it is clear that we need more”.

Puig added: "That's all I can say. We are on a mission and we have our objectives.

“People know Honda. We will not stop until we achieve it.”

Puig was asked when Honda might return to winning a MotoGP race.

He answered: "I think we will be able to move forward with the concessions after the summer break.

“Let's hope to see clearer progress in the second half of the season.

“That is our hope and it is reasonable to believe it. Those are our expectations.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
28 mins ago
Alberto Puig offers verdict on Honda’s bleak start to 2024
Alberto Puig
Alberto Puig
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Emilio Alzamora unveils new project to discover the next Marc Marquez
Emilio Alzamora
Emilio Alzamora
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Liberty Media quizzed about recreating Netflix’s Drive To Survive for MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel admits F1 comeback “depends on the package”
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
“What rider wants to go to Aprilia if they don't improve reliability?"
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin 14th in brutal mountain bike challenge
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
5 hours ago
‘Ridiculous’ Fernando Alonso penalty divides F1 paddock - but who’s on his side?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1…
F1
News
6 hours ago
‘Not over' but Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes yet to master “very complex” F1 car
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
7 hours ago
Charles Leclerc hits back at critics: ‘Everything is based on the last race…’
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…