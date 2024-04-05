Could Liberty MotoGP takeover result in fewer Spanish riders?

Liberty Media’s MotoGP takeover has posed the question of whether the sport will have a more international feel.

Currently, 10 of the 22 MotoGP riders are either Spanish or Catalan.

Dorna, who will continue to manage the series, are based in Spain.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO, was asked by Marca if riders could crop up from different parts of the world due to Liberty’s influence.

“It is the world motorcycle championship and the best riders in the world are there,” he replied.

“I don't know any rider with a level that could be in MotoGP better than the 22 that are.

“I don't know any, if anyone knows one, let me know. That's how it is.

“I always explain that when they asked Dan Rossomondo [MotoGP commercial director] if there were many Spanish riders in a global sport, he said: 'I come from the NBA, it is a global sport, which is seen all over the world, which has global coverage and it's not that there are many Americans, it's that 90 percent are Americans and people don't care!’

“People want to see, and we have to continue creating, the best spectacle and the best sport that can be done in MotoGP.

“And that's where we are.”

There is no MotoGP rider from the UK or America, currently.

Liberty, the US-based empire who also own Formula 1, have had an impact on the F1 calendar.

Grands prix have appeared in notable US locations Las Vegas and Miami.

Jeddah and Doha have also been added to an F1 calendar which visits more regions around the world.

Could more MotoGP rounds be held outside of Europe?

It is possible, but not now,” Ezpeleta said.

“The races that are or will be held in 2024, 2025 and 2026 are practically all confirmed.

“From there, if we increase... we cannot do more than 22 and we increase the races outside Europe, since some in Europe will have to be reduced.”