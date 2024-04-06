Yamaha ‘notebook’ of targets includes two top riders, and two satellite teams

Yamaha have the names of two elite riders and two satellite teams who they regard as targets for 2025.

The struggling Japanese manufacturer have just two bikes (belonging to Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins) on the MotoGP grid but have intention to expand their presence.

They have achieved their priority of retaining star man Quartararo, and have a “notebook” of other targets for next year, GPOne report.

Which satellite teams do Yamaha want?

Pramac “did not refuse a chat” with Yamaha over their future plans, the report claims.

Pramac are into the final year of their contract with Ducati but team manager Gino Borsoi insists that they have an option to automatically extend the partnership by two years.

But, despite having access to the best bike in the sport, a deal remains unsigned.

However, the finances on offer to join Yamaha might be tempting for Pramac, even if it means a step down in terms of competitiveness.

VR46 remain the other team in talks to become a Yamaha satellite team.

Currently with Ducati on year-old machinery, VR46 are also deciding whether to extend their stay or seek pastures new.

VR46’s Uccio Salucci publicly wished to re-sign with Ducati before the season-opener in Qatar - but it didn’t happen.

Team owner Valentino Rossi enjoyed his glory days with Yamaha, and is still a brand ambassador for the Japanese manufacturer.

Which riders do Yamaha want?

Quartararo will now definitely take up one of their bikes next year, but Yamaha are keeping an eye on the rider market.

Jorge Martin appears on their list.

The current MotoGP championship leader is into his final year with Pramac.

He has demanded a promotion to the factory Ducati team and has threatened to quit the manufacturer if it is not delivered.

Yamaha are therefore lurking with intent, eager to hear what Martin might do.

Enea Bastianini is also of interest to Yamaha.

Should Martin receive the bump up to the factory Ducati team as he wishes, that will leave Bastianini out of a gig.

Early meetings reportedly took place between Ducati and Yamaha in Portimao.

But Ducati know that they currently hold the cards to the rider market.

But Yamaha are waiting in the wings to pounce.