Deadline imposed by Ducati for Pramac to agree new contract

Ducati have set a deadline for Pramac to agree their new contract together.

The satellite team have been given until June 2, the date of the Italian MotoGP, to communicate whether they will remain with the manufacturer in 2025 and 2026, Motorsport report.

Pramac and Ducati are currently in the final year of their contract and are discussing extending their partnership.

The lack of signed documentation already is why Fermin Aldeguer was announced as a Ducati signing, rather than a Pramac signing.

Moto2 talent Aldeguer will step into MotoGP with Ducati next season but it is unconfirmed which team he will be placed in.

Aldeguer, and Pramac, expect to work together in 2025, giving the young prodigy the latest-spec Desmosedici.

But until Pramac sign on the dotted line, Ducati cannot confirm where Aldeguer will go.

Reports surfaced that a possible stumbling block in negotiations between Pramac and Ducati centred on their use of factory bikes.

Pramac currently use the same spec of machine as the factory Ducati riders.

But some suggestions were that Ducati might withdraw one official bike from Pramac in favour of their other satellite teams, Gresini or VR46.

Gino Borsoi, the Pramac team manager, has denied this theory.

Borsoi explained that the current contract with Ducati allows Pramac the automatic option to extend the deal into 2025 and 2026.

“The contract with Ducati for the next two years also provides two official bikes,” he told GPOne.

Two months remain for the contract to be inked, allowing several riders (including Aldeguer) to know where their futures stands.