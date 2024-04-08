“Negotiations begin” with Aprilia’s new top target after Fabio Quartararo snub

Aprilia have moved on from Fabio Quartararo and have identified a new rider to recruit

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Aprilia are reportedly in talks to sign Enea Bastianini.

The Italian manufacturer’s €4m-per-year offer to sign Fabio Quartararo was rebuffed meaning a new top target has been identified.

Quartararo has penned a new deal with Yamaha - worth three times the amount of Aprilia’s offer - removing one key piece of the rider market jigsaw.

Bastianini has now been zoned in on by Aprilia according to GPOne.

“Negotiations have already begun,” about a switch for the 2025 MotoGP season, the report says.

Aprilia want an Italian rider to spearhead their future.

But, Bastianini’s priority is to stay in the factory Ducati team.

His contract is expiring this season and there is intense competition for his coveted bike.

Francesco Bagnaia is contracted long-term so the focus is on Bastianini’s spot.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez are the likeliest candidates to oust Bastianini.

If Martin or Marquez is picked for the factory seat next year, it leaves Bastianini searching for a new home.

And rather than accept a satellite Ducati role, he might prefer switching factories to an Italy-based manufacturer who would build their future around him.

Bastianini’s first year wearing red was a nightmare due to injuries but he is beginning to show form again.

This weekend, the Circuit of the Americas represents a wonderful chance for Bastianini to steal the show at a track where he was the winner two years ago for Gresini.

Aleix Espargaro is the oldest rider on the grid at 34, meaning Aprilia are looking to the future.

Maverick Vinales’ sprint win in Portimao was a reminder of his brilliant best but it can also be too fleeting.

Neither of Trackhouse’s riders - Miguel Oliveira or Raul Fernandez - are currently in position for a move into the factory Aprilia team.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20 mins ago
Why Alex Rins prefers ‘old school’ electronics, V4 or Inline ‘doesn't matter’
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
The F1 team principal tipped to come under ‘immense pressure’
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Loris Baz compares one WorldSBK rider to Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner, but who is it?
Loris Baz, Dutch WorldSBK, 23 April
Loris Baz, Dutch WorldSBK, 23 April
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Rudy Fugle discusses genius pit call for Martinsville winner William Byron
Rudy Fugle
Rudy Fugle
MotoGP
Feature
2 hours ago
‘None of the MotoGP riders’ like Friday format, qualifying 'compromises a lot your race'
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
McLaren strategy flaw identified giving Lando Norris “big disadvantage” in Japan
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
NASCAR
News
2 hours ago
Kyle Larson finished runner-up in a ‘really special’ Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna praised for “cream of the crop” rider market moves
Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Revealed: The cost to the budget cap of Williams’ crash damage
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed at the start of the race.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams…