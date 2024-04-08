“Negotiations begin” with Aprilia’s new top target after Fabio Quartararo snub

Aprilia are reportedly in talks to sign Enea Bastianini.

The Italian manufacturer’s €4m-per-year offer to sign Fabio Quartararo was rebuffed meaning a new top target has been identified.

Quartararo has penned a new deal with Yamaha - worth three times the amount of Aprilia’s offer - removing one key piece of the rider market jigsaw.

Bastianini has now been zoned in on by Aprilia according to GPOne.

“Negotiations have already begun,” about a switch for the 2025 MotoGP season, the report says.

Aprilia want an Italian rider to spearhead their future.

But, Bastianini’s priority is to stay in the factory Ducati team.

His contract is expiring this season and there is intense competition for his coveted bike.

Francesco Bagnaia is contracted long-term so the focus is on Bastianini’s spot.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez are the likeliest candidates to oust Bastianini.

If Martin or Marquez is picked for the factory seat next year, it leaves Bastianini searching for a new home.

And rather than accept a satellite Ducati role, he might prefer switching factories to an Italy-based manufacturer who would build their future around him.

Bastianini’s first year wearing red was a nightmare due to injuries but he is beginning to show form again.

This weekend, the Circuit of the Americas represents a wonderful chance for Bastianini to steal the show at a track where he was the winner two years ago for Gresini.

Aleix Espargaro is the oldest rider on the grid at 34, meaning Aprilia are looking to the future.

Maverick Vinales’ sprint win in Portimao was a reminder of his brilliant best but it can also be too fleeting.

Neither of Trackhouse’s riders - Miguel Oliveira or Raul Fernandez - are currently in position for a move into the factory Aprilia team.