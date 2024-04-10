Valentino Rossi’s VR46 ‘already rejected’ Yamaha - are Pramac up for grabs?

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team is reported to have 'already rejected' Yamaha’s offer to become its satellite outfit for MotoGP 2025.

Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
VR46 has ‘already rejected’ Yamaha’s offer to become its new satellite MotoGP team for 2025, ‘generating surprise and disappointment’ among Lin Jarvis and the Japanese leaders.

That’s according to a report on SkySports.it, which adds that Valentino Rossi’s team is now set to forge closer links with Ducati - and potentially take over the ‘official satellite’ status currently enjoyed by Pramac.

Pramac, like VR46, is out of contract with Ducati at the end of this season.

Rossi’s links with Yamaha – as a rider and now global ambassador - meant VR46 has long been tipped as the obvious choice to take on the touted satellite M1 supply next season.

But paddock rumours have persisted that Pramac, despite finishing title runner-up with Jorge Martin last season and leading the early 2024 standings, is also in the running at Yamaha.

Sky Sports believes Pramac now has two options:

Sign with Ducati for another two seasons, possibly retaining factory-spec status, but in the knowledge that ‘there may be no future [with Ducati] after 2027’.

Or switch to Yamaha in 2025, bringing longer-term stability plus financial incentives from the Japanese manufacturer, which recently received a vote of confidence in its future by retaining Fabio Quartararo.

Pramac is said to have ‘approximately a month and a half’ to exercise its contractual option of an extension with Ducati.

LCR, long associated with Honda, is the third satellite team free to change manufacturers at the end of this season.

