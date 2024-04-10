Andrea Dovizioso shares update from hospital after worrying crash
Andrea Dovizoso shares important information about his condition after a motocross accident
Andrea Dovizioso has shared a message about the accident that he suffered.
Ex-MotoGP rider Dovizioso was airlifted to hospital after a motocross crash on Tuesday.
He posted to social media from his hospital bed: “This time I really took a good hit!
“My collection of fractures is getting increasingly substantial, but the important thing is that the CT scan is negative.
“[Wednesday] I will undergo further tests and will let you all know how they go.
“A big thanks to [trainer] Yuri Naldini who is always by my side, to everyone who helped me, and to the medical staff at the hospital.
“Thanks also to everyone who has messaged me. I will keep reading all your messages.
“Who can guess what I broke?!”
Dovizioso broke his collarbone and has damage to his wrist, GPOne.com report.
But the negative CT scan is a huge relief, after initial scares about the potential of a head injury.
Dovizioso, now 38 years old, crashed at a private track in Arezzo and was flown to hospital in Florence.
He was officially made a MotoGP Legend last year.
The 15-time grand prix winner was runner-up three seasons in a row, from 2017-19.
Only a prime Marc Marquez denied him a championship.
Marquez and Valentino Rossi were among the names to wish Dovi a speedy recovery.